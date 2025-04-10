Beyond Beds & Benches – Decoding Australia and New Zealand’s Education System

According to the newly introduced University Living ANZ Report, Australia and New Zealand remain premier education destinations, offering structured, globally recognized systems through the Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) and New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQF).

Post-COVID recovery has been strong. Australia’s enrolments rebounded from 716,025 in 2021 over 975,000 by 2024, contributing AUD 42 billion. New Zealand, recovering from a drop to 50,000, aims for 95,000–100,000 students, generating NZD 4.5 billion. Globally, student mobility grew 35.4% from 2015 to 2024, reaching 6.5 million, with Oceania seeing a 9.52% rise due to favorable immigration policies and post-study work opportunities.

International education significantly impacts economies. In 2023, Australia’s sector contributed AUD 47.8 billion, supporting over 250,000 jobs. New Zealand's sector added NZD 4.4 billion in 2024, with a goal to sustain this through market diversification, particularly targeting India, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

To attract global talent, New Zealand has streamlined visa processes, expanded work rights, and introduced NZ$10,000 scholarships for Indian students. Indian enrolments are expected to rise by 93.9% from 2025 to 2030, reaching 42,594. Meanwhile, Australia is enhancing student migration pathways, post-study work rights, and education infrastructure.

For students, living costs vary. In Adelaide, a 1-bedroom apartment costs A$2,000 - A$3,200, while in Brisbane, it ranges from A$2,000 - A$2,800. Public transport costs around A$116 in Adelaide and A$220 in Brisbane. In New Zealand, Auckland’s accommodation ranges from NZ$880 - NZ$1,200, while Wellington’s is NZ$800 - NZ$1,080.

With high-quality education, career opportunities, and student-friendly policies, Australia and New Zealand remain top choices for international students, ensuring long-term growth in the sector.

(Saurabh Arora is the Founder & CEO of University Living. Views expressed are his own.)