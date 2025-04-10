Australia and New Zealand: Student mobility trends

Australia and New Zealand have bounced back as top study destinations post-COVID, with strong student mobility trends. Australia’s enrollments peaked at 956,773 in 2019, dropped to 716,025 in 2021, and are set to cross 975,000 by 2024. New Zealand saw a dip from 120,000 in 2019 to 50,000 in 2021, but recovery efforts are pushing numbers back to 95,000–100,000. The Oceania region’s student migration grew 9.52%, while globally, international student mobility shot up 35.4% from 2015 to 2024, hitting 6.5 million students.

So, why are students choosing Australia and New Zealand? Globally recognised education, strong career pathways, and student-friendly policies. Their universities rank among the best, with cutting-edge programmes in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Business, and Creative Arts. Plus, post-study work opportunities make a real difference — Australia’s Temporary Graduate Visa (subclass 485) and New Zealand’s expanded post-study work rights allow students to gain industry experience, a key factor in decision-making.

Beyond academics, both countries offer a safe, diverse, and high-quality lifestyle. Their cities consistently rank among the most livable in the world, blending career prospects with a great student experience. Financial support also plays a role, with scholarships, financial aid, and flexible pathway programmes making it easier for students to transition and settle.

Governments are taking notice. New Zealand has streamlined visa processes, extended work rights, and launched a NZ$10,000 scholarship for top Indian students. Indian enrollments alone are set to grow 93.9% from 2025 to 2030, jumping from 22,225 to 42,594. With increasing global competition, Australia and New Zealand’s proactive approach keeps them ahead in the race for top international talent.

