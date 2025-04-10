Assam Class 10 board results will NOT come out today | Here’s when to expect scorecards

Once the SEBA HSLC result 2025 is ready, it will be officially announced during a press conference by the board chairman in the presence of the state’s Education Minister.

Following the announcement, the result link will be activated on the board’s official website, asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

Students will be able to access their results online by entering their roll number and other details as mentioned on their admit card. Additionally, the board has made provisions for checking results via a mobile application available on the Google Play Store.

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams were conducted by SEBA from February 15 to March 3, 2025.

Although an official result date has not been disclosed, board officials have hinted at an imminent announcement, possibly within the second week of April.

Grading system, passing marks and more

To pass the HSLC exams, students must secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 30 per cent across all subjects.

The results will follow SEBA’s established grading system. Marks ranging from 91-100 will receive an A1 grade with a grade point of 10, while those scoring between 81-90 will fall under A2, and so on down to D1 (30-40 marks), with anything below 30 being marked as Fail (F).

The mark sheets will also include specific abbreviations: P for Pass, F for Fail, L for Letter Marks (80 per cent and above in a subject), * for Star Marks (75 per cent and above in aggregate), and D for Distinction.

Students checking their scorecards can expect to find the following details: their name, roll number, name of the examination, subjects, individual marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

In case of any discrepancies in the result, students are advised to immediately reach out to their schools or the SEBA board for necessary corrections. The board is also expected to open the application window for re-evaluation shortly after the results are released.