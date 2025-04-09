Pawan Kalyan' son suffers third degree burns in fire accident in Singapore | Details here

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Master Mark Shankar, sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. The incident reportedly occurred when a fire broke out on the campus, causing injuries to his hands and legs. He also suffered smoke inhalation and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore and directed him to extend full support to Pawan Kalyan's family and closely monitor the condition of his son, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Pawan Kalyan speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening about the incident, confirmed that his son is safe but sustained burn injuries to his hands and legs and suffered severe smoke inhalation. He expressed concern that the smoke exposure could have long-term effects on Mark's health. He also informed that Mark's classmates suffered third-degree burns.

The tragic fire occurred during a summer camp attended by around 30 children, including Mark. Pawan Kalyan was in the tribal region of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, participating in the government programme Adavi Talli Bata, when he received a call from his wife Anna at around 8.30 am.

Initially believing it to be a minor incident, he later realised the gravity of the situation. He was informed that one child had lost their life in the accident, and all the children, including Mark, had been hospitalised. His son is currently under general anesthesia and undergoing a bronchoscopy procedure.

He emotionally noted that the accident coincided with his elder son Akira's birthday, making it an especially difficult day for the family. Pawan Kalyan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support through the Indian High Commission in Singapore. He received a call from the PMO, where the Prime Minister assured him of any assistance required.

He also thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, opposition leaders YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and KT Rama Rao, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, Purandheswari, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Kishan Reddy Bandi Sanjay, Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Ministers Nara Lokesh, Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh, and others from party and film industry , co artists of Pawam who reached out to express their concern, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Several officials and party leaders urged Pawan Kalyan to halt the tour and fly to Singapore. However, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that he had already committed to visiting Kuridi village near Araku to interact with tribal residents and understand their concerns. He affirmed that he would complete his scheduled programmes before departing for Singapore.