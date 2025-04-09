Countdown to results: UP Board Class 10, 12 scorecards expected by April 20, 2025

According to Jagran Josh, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is finalising preparations to declare the Class X and XII Board examination results for 2025 by the end of April. While officials have not confirmed the exact date, historical patterns suggest results could be released around April 20, similar to last year's timeline.
The exams, conducted between February 24 and March 12 across thousands of centers statewide, saw participation from more than 30 lakh students. This year's exams were conducted under enhanced security measures, including CCTV surveillance and Special Task Force monitoring at centers identified as sensitive to prevent malpractice.
Once the results are published, students can access their scorecards through the official website (upmsp.edu.in) by entering their roll number and school code. The board will simultaneously release overall pass percentages, topper lists, and information about compartment examinations.
How to check your results
Students can access their results through multiple channels:
Online: Visit upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, or results.upmsp.edu.in
SMS: Text service will be available
DigiLocker: Digital copies will be accessible
Online result checking process:
Visit the UPMSP official website
Click on the appropriate result link (10th or 12th)
Enter your roll number and required credentials
View and download your scorecard
Calculate your percentage
Determine the total maximum marks (example, 400 for 4 subjects of 100 marks each)
Add your obtained marks across all subjects
Divide your total obtained marks by the maximum marks, then multiply by 100
The final figure represents your overall percentage
Post-result options
Compartment exams: Students failing one to two subjects can reappear in July-August 2025
Re-evaluation: Apply online within 15 days of result declaration (Rs 500 per subject)
Original marksheets: Will be available for collection from schools four to six weeks after results
Helpline numbers
For any queries regarding results, students can contact UPMSP officials at:
1800-180-5310
1800-180-5312
1800-180-6608
1800-180-6607
Important: Students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools after the digital results are published.