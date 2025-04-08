PGIDS Rohtak harassment case: Doctor accused of abusing student stripped of supervisory duties

A disturbing incident of harassment, verbal abuse, and physical assault had surfaced at the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS) in Rohtak, Haryana. Professor Dr Ravinder Solanki was accused by a third-year postgraduate (PG) resident of subjecting him to mental and physical abuse.

However, as per a tweet on social media platform X posted by health activist Dr Dhruv Chauhan, the accused Dr Solanki has been stripped of all supervisory duties over postgraduate students and barred from contacting them, marking a small victory for PGIDS Rohtak students.

An office order from the institute read as such: "As approved by the competent authority, the supervision work of all Post Graduate Students of Oral Surgery deptt., PGIDS Rohtak is hereby withdrawn from Dr Ravinder Solanki, Professor, Oral Surgery Deptt., PGIDS, Rohtak. He is also directed not to come direct or indirect contact of aggrieved Post Graduate Students as a precautionary measure till outcome of enquiry."

Dr Mohan previously shared with EdexLive that the abuse began in his first year, with Dr Solanki allegedly using his claimed political and gangster connections to instill fear. Dr Mohan also described how the accused professor made personal and erratic demands, such as fetching tea or running family errands. He also recounted an episode where Dr Solanki confiscated his phone, dragged him, threw a chair, and struck him in the presence of passive senior faculty.