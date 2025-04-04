“I fear for my life”: Resident doctor’s abuse allegations trigger inquiry at PGIDS Rohtak

A shocking case of harassment, verbal abuse, and physical assault has emerged from the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS), Rohtak. Dr Jishnu Mohan, a third-year postgraduate resident in the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMFS) department, has accused Dr Ravinder Solanki, a professor in the same department, of prolonged mental and physical abuse, culminating in an incident where he was physically assaulted in the department’s OPD.

In response to the allegations, PGIDS Rohtak has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter, barring Dr Solanki from supervising postgraduate students and restricting his contact with the complainant.

A pattern of abuse ignored

Speaking exclusively to EdexLive, Dr Jishnu Mohan revealed, “Dr Solanki has been mentally torturing me since my first year. He would boast about his political connections and gangster backing, making sure we feared him. He would demand personal favors — like fetching tea or running errands for his family. Despite bearing with it for three years, the recent physical assault pushed me to file an official complaint.”

Recounting the harrowing assault, Dr Mohan stated that the professor forcibly confiscated his personal phone and, upon being questioned, dragged him by the hand, verbally abused him, and threw a chair at him. “He then hit me and pushed me out of the room while the senior faculty present did nothing,” he said, adding that CCTV footage from the OPD can confirm the incident.

The fear among residents has been exacerbated by Solanki’s history of intimidation. Dr Mohan’s senior, Dr Deepti Chikkara, a gold medalist, had previously lodged a complaint about sexist remarks and mental harassment during her three-year tenure. However, the internal complaints committee at the time merely issued a warning, and the issue was brushed under the carpet.

Nationwide outrage and resident doctors’ solidarity

In response to Dr Mohan’s complaint, multiple resident doctors' associations have come out in support of him.

Dr Manoj Malik, former General Secretary of RDA-PIMS Rohtak, stated, “We stand in full solidarity with Dr Mohan. This is not an isolated incident but a recurring problem in medical institutions. We demand a thorough and impartial inquiry because doctors deserve respect after dedicating their lives to serving humanity.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Indra Shekhar Prasad, President of RDA AIIMS Delhi, said, “Medical education is built on teamwork, respect, and collaboration. What Dr Mohan has suffered, both verbal abuse and physical violence, is unacceptable. The mental trauma he has endured cannot be measured. We strongly condemn such faculty behaviour, which contradicts the principles of kindness and mentorship.”

The associations have vowed to escalate the matter if necessary, even writing to the Chief Minister and the Health Minister to ensure justice is served.

Authorities finally take action

EdexLive contacted PGIDS Rohtak for an official response. The competent authorities informed us that an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the allegations. The committee comprises: Dean, PGIMS Rohtak (Chairman), Dean Student Welfare, UHS Rohtak (Member) and Principal, PGIDS Rohtak (Member).

Additionally, Dr Solanki has been barred from supervising postgraduate students and has been instructed not to have any direct or indirect contact with the complainant or other aggrieved residents until the investigation concludes.

While these measures are seen as a step in the right direction, resident doctors remain skeptical about the entire process, given past instances where internal committees merely issued warnings instead of taking strict action.

“I fear for my life”

Dr Mohan has expressed grave concerns for his safety, fearing that Dr Solanki’s alleged political connections might enable him to retaliate. “I fear that I might not even be left alive. We have been silent for too long because of his influence, but this has to stop.”

The case has now ignited a larger conversation about faculty misconduct in medical institutions, with resident doctors across India sharing similar experiences of harassment and intimidation. Many are calling for structural reforms, stricter action against abusive faculty, and a safer work environment for junior doctors.

As the inquiry unfolds, the medical fraternity awaits a precedent-setting decision, one that could determine whether harassment in medical institutions is finally taken seriously or continues to be normalised under the guise of hierarchy and discipline.