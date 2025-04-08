“Child nutrition no longer limited to undernourishment; obesity a serious problem”: Union Minister

Union Minister Savitri Thakur expressed alarm about childhood obesity today, Tuesday, April 8, stating that overnutrition and obesity had become serious issues as a result of children consuming too much greasy food.

The Minister of State for Women and Child Development also stated that the seventh Poshan Pakhwada is an important step towards realising the vision of a well-nourished India, and urged all stakeholders to create a "health-focused environment" that ensures no child goes to bed hungry and no mother goes without nutrition.

This is a significant step in fulfilling our commitment to a Suposhit Bharat, she said during her inaugural address at the two-week nutrition awareness campaign in New Delhi, PTI reports.

Thakur emphasised the importance of behavioural and routine changes through community participation, stating that the issue of childhood obesity has become increasingly serious as children consume more unhealthy snacks and oily food.

"Nutrition is no longer limited to the issue of undernourishment. Over-nutrition and obesity have become grave problems," she said.

Calling for collection, she urged, “We must create an environment where children eat healthy and play regularly. Let's all come together to ensure no child sleeps hungry, no mother is left without nutrition, and every family has access to essential health services.”

She advised officials and Anganwadi workers in all states and territories to increase grassroots participation through home visits and referral services.

This year's nutrition awareness campaign, which is part of the Centre's flagship Poshan Abhiyaan, will focus on four key themes: the first 1,000 days of life, the citizen module of the Poshan Tracker, community-based malnutrition management (CMAM), and promoting healthy lifestyles to combat childhood obesity.

The Poshan Pakhwada 2025 initiative, which is connected with Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, intends to improve outreach and outcomes by incorporating numerous ministries, including health, education, rural development, and Jal Shakti in Jan Andolan activities.