AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan ordered probe into students missing JEE Exam due to his convoy causing traffic disruption

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an investigation into reports claiming that his convoy caused traffic disruptions, leading to some students missing their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examination at China Musidivada, Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam on Monday, April 7.

He directed Visakhapatnam City Police to examine key aspects, including duration of traffic stoppage for the convoy, Traffic conditions on the routes leading to the examination center during that time, and whether traffic on service roads was regulated, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Pawan Kalyan emphasised that his visits are always planned to avoid inconvenience to the public. He reiterated that during coalition government officials' visits, traffic regulations are implemented for minimal durations as per instructions. He clarified that even when traveling by helicopter, no actions such as blocking roads or cutting trees are undertaken.

Party members and leaders are also instructed not to organise events or activities that cause traffic disruptions. Clear directives from the central office have been issued in the past, and these guidelines are communicated to party leaders for every visit.

During this visit, party leaders adhered to the same discipline and ensured compliance with the established protocols he added.

The Visakhapatnam Police Department issued a statement addressing circulating messages and videos blaming traffic regulations for the late arrival of JEE (Mains) examination candidates for the first shift on Monday, April 7.

According to the police, the allegations pertain to the route bandobast (traffic arrangements) made for the movement of the Deputy-Chief Minister. The exams are conducted daily in two shifts at the two centers located in the ION Digital Zone building at China Musidivada, Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam.

The police clarified that, as per the admit cards, candidates must report to the examination center by 7.00 am, and the gates close by 8.30 am. The Deputy Chief Minister's convoy passed through the junction at 8.41 am, much after the gate closure time of the examination center.

The movement of the Deputy CM's convoy at 8.41 am cannot be linked to the late arrival of students who were supposed to report by 7.00 am and definitely before 8.30 am.

The police also noted that since April 2, the number of students marked absent including latecomers at the center for the first shift on exam days has been recorded as 81, 65, 76, and 61. Interestingly, the least number of absentees, including latecomers, was observed on Monday, April 7, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The Visakhapatnam City Police emphasised that no traffic was blocked on the BRTS road or service roads between Gopalapatnam and Pendurthi before 8.30 am to ensure free movement of examinees to the examination center located beside the service road.