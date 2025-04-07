Breaking: Prof M Jagadesh Kumar steps down as UGC chairman

Prof Jagadesh Kumar was appointed the chairperson of the UGC in February 2022, after the end of his stint as Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

His term was marked by the implementation of various reforms and initiatives in higher education that were in line with the National Education Policy, 2020, including:

Establishment of the National Credit Framework & Academic Bank of Credits (ABCs)

Enabling multiple entry-and-exit options in Degree Programmes

Relaxation of PhD Eligibility for NET/JRF Qualified Candidates

Introduction of Four-Year Undergraduate Program (FYUP)

Mandating Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG & PG admissions

Promotion of Digital and Online Education through SWAYAM and ODL

His term came to an end as he turned 65 this year, which is the mandated age for retirement from the position.

He was also a fervent advocate of NEP 2020 and its purported benefits to the education system in India.

“His dedication to academia and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life will be fondly remembered,” the UGC said, wishing him luck in all future endeavours.