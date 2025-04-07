Maharashtra: 20-year-old student dies of cardiac arrest while delivering speech

Details of the incident

In the viral footage, Varsha Kharat is seen delivering a speech in Marathi, engaging with the audience. However, her speech slows down abruptly, and she collapses on stage, as reported by NDTV.



Several attendees rushed to assist her, but despite their efforts, she passed away. The incident has sparked widespread concern over sudden cardiac events among young individuals.



According to preliminary information, Varsha had undergone heart surgery at the age of eight and was under medication. According to a Times of India report, she had reportedly missed taking her daily medication in order to go to college.



This tragedy follows a series of similar incidents reported across the country.