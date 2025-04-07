Maharashtra: 20-year-old student dies of cardiac arrest while delivering speech

A college event in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv city took a tragic turn when 20-year-old student Varsha Kharat collapsed mid-speech, and succumbed to a heart attack, reported NDTV.
The incident occurred at Maharshi Guruvarya RG Shinde Mahavidyalaya in Paranda taluka. A video capturing the incident has gone viral, though its authenticity could not be independently verified.
Details of the incident
In the viral footage, Varsha Kharat is seen delivering a speech in Marathi, engaging with the audience. However, her speech slows down abruptly, and she collapses on stage, as reported by NDTV.
Several attendees rushed to assist her, but despite their efforts, she passed away. The incident has sparked widespread concern over sudden cardiac events among young individuals.
According to preliminary information, Varsha had undergone heart surgery at the age of eight and was under medication. According to a Times of India report, she had reportedly missed taking her daily medication in order to go to college.
This tragedy follows a series of similar incidents reported across the country.
A tragic event came to light in Hyderabad, where a 21-year-old BTech student named Vinay Kumar reportedly passed away due to a heart attack on Friday, April 4, 2025.
Hailing from Khammam district, Kumar collapsed while playing cricket at CMR Engineering College in Medchal.
Vinay Kumar was playing a cricket match at the college when he suddenly fell unconscious on the field. Despite immediate attention, the student could not be saved.