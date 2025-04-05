Under Dakshata, Jindal Steel & Power with CV Raman Global University to enhance workforce skills

As envisioned by its Chairman, Naveen Jindal to execute the skill India mission across the country, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has entered into a strategic partnership with CV Raman Global University, Odisha (CGU-Odisha) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance its workforce skills under the Dakshata initiative.



The MoU was formally signed by JSP’s Executive Director in Charge (Angul), Pankaj Malhan, and CGU’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr G Sridevi, in the presence of JSP’s Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Dilip Kumar Sinha; Vice-President (HR), Subhash Chander; CGU’s Professor of Practice, Amulya Mohapatra; Head (Welding COE), Debasis Mahapatra; and Head (Automation COE), Rajat Samantaray, stated a press release from the institute.



Under this partnership, JSP and CGU-Odisha will jointly deliver various training programmes at the Naveen Jindal Skill Centre at JSP’s Angul facility and the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at CGU-Odisha.

The programmes will focus on improving the competencies of the workforce across various trades, including welding, fabrication, electrician, and other futuristic skilling domains.



Additionally, specialised skill training will be provided in industrial automation, covering areas such as PLC, HMI, SCADA, DCS, hydraulics, pneumatics, and more, along with advanced manufacturing, including advanced welding, advanced machining, simulation, and modelling.

The programme will cover emerging industry requirements, equipping the workforce with the necessary competencies to meet JSP’s evolving needs.



Signing the MoU, JSP’s Executive Director in Charge (Angul), Pankaj Malhan, said, “The partnership underscores our shared commitment to building a highly skilled workforce, aligned with industry standards and future requirements. We believe this initiative, reinforcing the commitment of our Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal to significantly contribute to workforce excellence and enhance operational efficiency in the skill ecosystem at JSP as well as across India.”



This collaboration aims to strengthen the skills of newly recruited and existing employees, including executives, non-executives, and contract workers, through structured training and upskilling programmes.