UGC’s new rulebook: Foreign degrees to get faster recognition, but only from credible institutions

To facilitate smoother transitions for Indian students returning from overseas, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the recognition and equivalence of foreign academic qualifications.

Titled the UGC (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications Obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2025, the framework is designed to reduce ambiguity and reinforce India’s role in global academic exchange.

As The Times of India reports, a key provision enables recognition of degrees awarded by foreign institutions' offshore campuses, provided they meet certain quality benchmarks. However, qualifications obtained through franchising arrangements — where a third party delivers the course content — will not be considered valid. This clause is aimed at maintaining academic rigour and preventing misuse.

Importantly, the UGC has clarified that only degrees from institutions officially recognised by relevant accreditation agencies in their home countries will qualify for equivalence. “This ensures only qualifications from reasonably reputed foreign institutions are recognised,” noted UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, as quoted by The Times of India.

The new rules also make space for recognising school-level qualifications for students looking to enrol in undergraduate courses in India, subject to specific conditions. A dedicated online portal will handle applications for equivalence certificates, with decisions reviewed by an expert Standing Committee and, if needed, a Review Committee.

Equivalence granted under this policy will apply for both higher education and employment purposes in India. However, the scope excludes professional disciplines like Medicine, Law, Architecture, and others, which continue to be regulated by their respective councils.

According to the UGC, the regulations were finalised after examining public feedback on a 2023 draft — a move that underscores the consultative nature of this policy shift.