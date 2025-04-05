Telangana gov't to turn 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli area into eco-park?

The Kancha Gachibowli site, once demarcated for complete demolition, has been granted a temporary relief, as the Telangana government reverses its course following Supreme Court directives.

Instead of razing the area, the state now plans to transform it into “one of the world’s largest eco-parks,” featuring unique flora and fauna, reported Times of India, today, Saturday, April 5.

What is the new "eco-vision"?

Initially, the government intended to auction off 400 acre of the 2,000-acre site, a decision that triggered widespread outrage among residents, students, activists, and environmentalists.

Scrapping the original plan, the state has now committed the entire 2,000 acres, including the University of Hyderabad's (UoH’s) campus, to create an eco-park, according to the Times of India report.

The university, however, will be asked to relocate to the upcoming Future City in Hyderabad's outskirts, with a compensation package of 100 acres and a Rs 1,000-crore investment for a new campus.

What is the new plan?

The eco-park aims to become a global environmental tourism destination, drawing inspiration from the world’s largest urban green spaces.

Key features include:

- A towering observatory with multi-level observation decks.

- A micro-ecosystem approach, involving soil and biodiversity studies, wildlife conservation zones, and diverse tree plantations.

- Green tourism attractions like walking trails, cycling tracks, and eco-friendly visitor spaces.

- Specialised zones such as a bird park, butterfly garden, turtle park, and open-air gyms.

“We would like to bring in specialists from around the world,” a government official told Times of India.

An expert committee will further study global models to assess feasibility, while a governing council, comprising environmental scientists, activists, students, academics, and conservationists, will oversee the project.

The UoH will be accorded the responsibility to oversee the initiative.

The university says no formal proposal has been received yet

UoH officials say they have yet to receive a formal proposal. “If we do get such an offer, it will be discussed by the executive council,” a senior official told the Times of India.

Meanwhile, the student union has slammed the deal as unfair, arguing that trading 1,600 acre for just 100 acres is a raw deal.

“Why can’t they just leave things as they are? We are fighting to protect our land and our university, and we won’t give it up easily,” said Umesh Ambedkar, the student union president.

Environmental cost already felt

The Kancha Gachibowli area has already suffered significant damage, with numerous trees felled last weekend. Supporters of the original protests lament the environmental toll, pointing out that the loss of greenery has already undermined the site’s ecological value, even as the eco-park plan promises restoration.