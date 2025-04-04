India fastest growing market, says ChatGPT COO after surge in trending Ghibli-style images

ChatGPT’s latest image-generation feature, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, is fast becoming one of the AI chatbot’s most celebrated additions since its 2022 launch. The feature, which transforms real-world photos into Studio Ghibli-style animations, has sparked the viral Ghibli AI trend, captivating users worldwide.
According to OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap, over 130 million users have created more than 700 million images since the feature debuted on March 25.
In a post on Thursday, April 3, on X, Lightcap shared these figures, highlighting the AI tool’s extreme popularity and its impact on ChatGPT’s growing user base.
India emerges as a key market
Lightcap highlighted India as one of ChatGPT’s fastest-growing markets, a nod to the country’s accelerating AI adoption. “We appreciate your patience as we try to serve everyone. [The] team continues to work around the clock,” he wrote.
The image generator’s ability to render photographs in the hand-drawn aesthetic of Studio Ghibli has propelled its viral success. However, this enthusiasm has overwhelmed OpenAI’s infrastructure, with a flood of new signups straining the company’s resources and capacity.
Challenges
CEO Sam Altman welcomed the enthusiastic response last week but admitted it was “melting” the company’s graphics processing units (GPUs).
Earlier this week, he cautioned that the feature’s popularity might delay other product rollouts and temporarily degrade services.
OpenAI is now racing to scale its infrastructure to keep pace with the surging demand, a challenge Altman described as both a blessing and a bottleneck for the AI start-up.