India fastest growing market, says ChatGPT COO after surge in trending Ghibli-style images

India emerges as a key market

Lightcap highlighted India as one of ChatGPT’s fastest-growing markets, a nod to the country’s accelerating AI adoption. “We appreciate your patience as we try to serve everyone. [The] team continues to work around the clock,” he wrote.



The image generator’s ability to render photographs in the hand-drawn aesthetic of Studio Ghibli has propelled its viral success. However, this enthusiasm has overwhelmed OpenAI’s infrastructure, with a flood of new signups straining the company’s resources and capacity.



Challenges

CEO Sam Altman welcomed the enthusiastic response last week but admitted it was “melting” the company’s graphics processing units (GPUs).



Earlier this week, he cautioned that the feature’s popularity might delay other product rollouts and temporarily degrade services.



OpenAI is now racing to scale its infrastructure to keep pace with the surging demand, a challenge Altman described as both a blessing and a bottleneck for the AI start-up.