Balancing work and life: Why this entrepreneur's health scare is a reminder for us all

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur faced a stark reminder of the importance of health when a routine Saturday spiralled into a life-threatening crisis.
Amit Mishra, Founder and CEO of Dazeinfo Media and Research, was rushed to the ICU following a sudden and severe spike in his blood pressure (BP) an ordeal he later detailed in a viral LinkedIn post, on March 28, 2025.
While working on his laptop, Mishra experienced an abrupt and uncontrollable nosebleed. Within minutes, his washbasin was drenched in blood, and he feared he might lose consciousness.
Upon reaching Apollo Hospital, he had already lost a significant amount of blood. The emergency team battled for 20 minutes to stop the bleeding, only to discover a more alarming issue, his blood pressure had skyrocketed to a critical 230, despite no prior history of hypertension or warning signs like dizziness or headaches.
Struggles in the ICU
Admitted to the ICU, Mishra’s condition stabilised as doctors managed to lower his blood pressure. However, the following morning brought a new challenge. When he attempted to walk, his BP plummeted drastically, leading to him fainting, a development that left medical professionals puzzled.
Over the next four days, Mishra underwent a battery of tests, including ECG, LFT, ECHO, cholesterol screenings, and an angiography. Astonishingly, all results returned normal, leaving the cause of his extreme BP fluctuations a mystery. Further tests are still needed to uncover the root of this health scare.
Lessons from the ordeal
In his LinkedIn post, Mishra reflected on the experience, posing a haunting question, “How did my BP shoot up so high and suddenly drop without warning?”
While still under treatment, he shared key takeaways:
- High blood pressure and stress can strike without obvious symptoms, making regular health checkups essential.
- Ignoring minor signs in favour of work can lead to dire consequences: health must come first.
- Knowing how to respond in a crisis, including the location of the nearest hospital, can be a lifesaver.
- Even with advanced testing, some health issues remain unexplained, underscoring the need to prioritise well-being.
A wake-up call
Mishra described the incident as an unexpected wake-up call, prompting him to reassess his lifestyle and the pressures of entrepreneurship. His story has resonated widely, sparking conversations among professionals about the hidden toll of work-related stress. As he continues his recovery, Mishra’s message is clear: no career milestone is worth compromising one’s health. His experience stands as a powerful reminder to place well-being above all else.