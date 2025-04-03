Balancing work and life: Why this entrepreneur's health scare is a reminder for us all

Struggles in the ICU

Admitted to the ICU, Mishra’s condition stabilised as doctors managed to lower his blood pressure. However, the following morning brought a new challenge. When he attempted to walk, his BP plummeted drastically, leading to him fainting, a development that left medical professionals puzzled.

Over the next four days, Mishra underwent a battery of tests, including ECG, LFT, ECHO, cholesterol screenings, and an angiography. Astonishingly, all results returned normal, leaving the cause of his extreme BP fluctuations a mystery. Further tests are still needed to uncover the root of this health scare.

Lessons from the ordeal

In his LinkedIn post, Mishra reflected on the experience, posing a haunting question, “How did my BP shoot up so high and suddenly drop without warning?”



While still under treatment, he shared key takeaways:



- High blood pressure and stress can strike without obvious symptoms, making regular health checkups essential.

- Ignoring minor signs in favour of work can lead to dire consequences: health must come first.

- Knowing how to respond in a crisis, including the location of the nearest hospital, can be a lifesaver.

- Even with advanced testing, some health issues remain unexplained, underscoring the need to prioritise well-being.



A wake-up call

Mishra described the incident as an unexpected wake-up call, prompting him to reassess his lifestyle and the pressures of entrepreneurship. His story has resonated widely, sparking conversations among professionals about the hidden toll of work-related stress. As he continues his recovery, Mishra’s message is clear: no career milestone is worth compromising one’s health. His experience stands as a powerful reminder to place well-being above all else.