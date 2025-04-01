Role of AI and automation play in talent retention for Gen Z and Alpha

A

AI and automation are game-changers in talent retention. Gen Z and Alpha expect hyper-personalised career paths, and AI can map out development journeys based on their skills, interests, and industry trends. Automated career coaching, AI-driven mentorship pairing, and chatbots that answer HR queries in real time create a smoother employee experience.

Predictive AI can also flag disengagement risks early, allowing managers to intervene proactively. The goal isn’t to replace the human touch, it’s to enhance it by making HR smarter and more intuitive.