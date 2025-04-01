HCU: Opposition grows against clearing of 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli; Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee extend support

As the uproar against the Telangana government and the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) for clearing up a 400-acre stretch of forested land continues to grow, notable people have started to take notice of the issue on social media platforms.

Today, Tuesday, April 1, renowned actor and film director Prakash Raj, as well as YouTuber and social media activist Dhruv Rathee, joined the outcry on the social media platform X.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, April 1, Actor Prakash Raj wrote, “This destruction is not acceptable.. I stand with the students and Citizens against such atrocious acts… Request everyone to share and amplify this protest for our future.”