HCU: Opposition grows against clearing of 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli; Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee extend support

As the uproar against the Telangana government and the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) for clearing up a 400-acre stretch of forested land continues to grow, notable people have started to take notice of the issue on social media platforms.
Today, Tuesday, April 1, renowned actor and film director Prakash Raj, as well as YouTuber and social media activist Dhruv Rathee, joined the outcry on the social media platform X.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, April 1, Actor Prakash Raj wrote, “This destruction is not acceptable.. I stand with the students and Citizens against such atrocious acts… Request everyone to share and amplify this protest for our future.”
Students and activists have been demanding that the land be preserved as a vital green lung space, asserting that it contains lakes and supports rich biodiversity.
They argue that government action would disrupt the ecosystem and cause irreversible damage to Hyderabad’s green cover. However, the Telangana government has maintained that the land belongs to the state and has been earmarked for IT and multi-infrastructure projects.
Despite the mounting opposition, clearing operations escalated on Sunday, March 30, with 40 excavators deployed to prepare the land for auction and development. Protests continue to gain traction, with increasing calls for intervention to halt further destruction.
YouTuber and activist Dhruv Rathee also took to social media, raising concerns about the latest development, urging the Congress party to take action.
“This is unacceptable! @RahulGandhi should take action and get this destruction stopped in Telangana,” he wrote.