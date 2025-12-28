2025 Tech trends: AI emerges as the key game changer

Like every year, 2025 saw major technology innovations, with artificial intelligence leading the change. AI became a key part of almost every device, shaping how people use technology in daily life. From smartphones to home appliances, AI was everywhere. The biggest changes were seen in smartphones, which became smarter with AI, slimmer in design and more foldable than before.
AI developed faster than expected and influenced nearly every technology category in 2025. People no longer saw AI as an experiment. Instead, they started using it as a daily helper. This showed a clear rise in user trust and wider digital adoption. The most successful technologies focused on being useful rather than just looking impressive.
Smartphones launched with lighter materials and compact designs. Wearables became more comfortable and offered better health tracking. Smart home devices added simple automation that did not disturb users. Entertainment technology also made a comeback, with portable gaming devices becoming popular again. Audio quality improved, and early holographic display demos attracted attention at global tech events, pointing to future creative uses.
AI in smartphones
AI became the focal point of almost every device launch. Leading technology companies such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi showcased how AI enhanced their devices. Samsung set the pace with its Galaxy S24 series in 2024, branded as Galaxy AI, which gradually became a standard feature across smartphones, regardless of price. Galaxy AI enables smarter search, creative photo editing, real-time translation, personalised daily briefings, and secure on-device processing, helping users stay productive and connected while keeping personal data protected within the Galaxy ecosystem.
Google also expanded AI capabilities in its Pixel lineup. Features such as AI Translate, Live Call Translation, AI photo editing, and object erasing are now common across smartphones running the latest operating systems. Apple introduced Apple Intelligence as well, and although its features are still evolving, the company is expected to expand AI integration further in 2026.
Thinner and foldable designs
Year 2025 brought not just software innovation but major design changes. Smartphones became noticeably slimmer and more refined. Samsung pushed foldable technology forward with the Galaxy S25 Edge, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold7, currently the slimmest foldable phone available. Other launches included the Vivo X Fold 5 and the Tecno Pova Slim. Apple entered the trend with the iPhone Air, calling it its slimmest iPhone ever.
Manufacturers redesigned internal components, used lighter materials, and optimised camera modules to reduce bulk. These efforts supported the growing demand for foldable and compact devices, where thickness directly affects comfort and portability.
Battery and durability upgrades
Battery life and durability emerged as key focus areas in 2025, no longer restricted to flagship smartphones. Several devices across price segments adopted IP69 certification, moving beyond the commonly seen IP68 rating. While earlier standards mainly addressed water submersion, IP69 offers protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, reflecting real-world usage in tougher environments. Smartphone makers also enhanced internal sealing without sacrificing repairability, turning durability into a major selling point. As a result, IP69-rated phones became available from brands such as Oppo, Vivo, Poco, iQOO, Realme, and others. At the same time, battery capacity saw significant upgrades. Many smartphones crossed the 5,500mAh and even 6,000mAh mark without adding noticeable bulk.
Improvements in battery chemistry, particularly silicon-carbon technology, allowed manufacturers to increase capacity while maintaining slim and comfortable designs.
Some models even featured batteries as large as 7,500mAh. Combined with smarter power management, these advancements delivered longer screen-on time without forcing users to change daily habits. While fast charging continued to matter, long-lasting battery endurance became the defining factor for users who depend on their phones throughout the day for work, navigation, and entertainment.
This story is reported by Rakesh Kumar of The New Indian Express.