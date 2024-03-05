KritiLabs Technologies has been honoured with the prestigious AI Awards 2023 by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the national level.

At a glittering ceremony in Le Meridian in New Delhi, KritiLabs' leader Dr Rajaram Venkataraman collected the award as well as participated in a panel discussion on AI Invention and The Way Forward for India.

This recognition is a testament to KritiLabs Co-founders Dr LN Rajaram and Srikrishna's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation when it comes to Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and solutions within KL's much-celebrated ALS IoT platform. This award is a reflection of their hard work and collaborative spirit.

KritiLabs client implementations with AI have made a deeper impact as well and there are several Central government recognised/awarded use cases in the Food and Agriculture area, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) (Barrier-less Tolling) and Railways.

As they celebrated this achievement, they are now, more motivated than ever to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of AI.

KritiLabs remains committed to creating transformative technologies that empower businesses and individuals to thrive in the digital era.

They thanked the Confederation of Indian Industry for this incredible recognition. And expressed hope that they would continue to shape the future together!