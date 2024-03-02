In order to investigate and develop bilateral partnerships with Indian higher education institutions, seventeen the United States of America (USA) universities visited India for seven days, stopping in three different cities, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, stated a press release from the institute.

As part of the Centre for International Partnership's 2023–24 IIE Country Spotlight Series: India, which aims to support larger bi-national efforts to increase US-India collaboration and student and scholar mobility in higher education, the IIE leadership delegation took place from February 25 to March 2.

The main intended outcomes for this delegation of US education leaders to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad are research collaboration in the area of mutual interest; exchange of faculty and students; joint supervision and joint degree programmes; identifying the mutual area of interest in research; setup Centre of Excellence in consortium mode for mutual growth; and joint workshops, virtual brainstorming sessions and joint research proposals.

Prof Tarun Kanti Panda, Dean (International Relations), IIT Hyderabad, gave a presentation about IIT Hyderabad and explained the uniqueness of IIT Hyderabad, academic and industry collaborations; the structure of joint doctoral programmes with Australian universities and shared his thoughts on how to expand the collaboration with US universities.