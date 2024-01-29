SAI International School hosted the fourth edition of its debate competition, the SAI Global Debate on Saturday, January 27 which concluded today, Monday, January 29.

The debate, which took place in the online mode, saw the participation of over 300 participants from 41 schools across six countries, namely Kenya, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Pakistan, and India.

In a press release, the Bhubaneswar-based CBSE school revealed the themes of the debate to be Sustainable Goals - Marching Towards Real Development and Artificial Intelligence and the Next Century. The debate competition showcased the school’s “outstanding commitment to fostering critical thinking, communication, and collaboration skills among young learners.”

Attending the opening ceremony as the chief guest was Alison Barrett MBE, Director, British Council India. The keynote address was delivered by Marion Kenny, an eminent Scottish Storyteller. Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson of the SAI International Education Group, was also present at the event.

“I am delighted that you are all here and debating on important issues like sustainable development, climate change and artificial intelligence. These are critical issues that we take seriously around the world. There are various ways in which India and the UK can work together to create local solutions to these global issues,” Alison Barret said in her speech.

The SAI Global Debate was conceived by Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder-Chairman of SAI International Education Group, with an “aim to cultivate a community of confident communicators and critically enlightened global citizens who are ready to shape a more inclusive, peaceful, and sustainable future for all.”