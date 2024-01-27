Students of Osmania University Post Graduate Girls Hostel staged a protest, today, Saturday, January 27, at their premises over a security breach as some miscreants were found breaking into their hostel.

Students were seen raising slogans of "We want justice" as they sat in front of their hostel while police personnel were seen persuading them to leave the spot, stated a report by ANI.

"We are just asking for the VC to come. Why is he not coming?" shouted out one of the students while another said, "We are just trying to pressurise the VC to come."

Meanwhile, a police personnel was heard saying that the hostelites would be provided with all security facilities within time.

"I will ensure that whatever facilities, whatever things need to be done are done within time. I will get it done within whatever time they say," she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone, Rohini Priyadarshini said that they were called to the hostel late at night on Friday, January 26, and while they were taking away the miscreant who was already apprehended by the security personnel and the students, their vehicle was stopped by the protesters.

"There was an issue of scaling the compound wall and getting inside the girl's hostel by an unknown person at the OU sub-campus PG girls' hostel. We received a call at 1:40 hours and the accused were already apprehended by the students and the security people there. We caught him and put him in a patrol vehicle. When we were about to leave the students gathered and obstructed the vehicle and did not allow the vehicle to move," the DCP said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

The students briefed the DCP about their demands who, in turn, inspected the campus and found some security lapses in the hostel which was conveyed to the Registrar.

"Based on that we asked what their demands were...I spoke to them, went to the campus, and noticed the security lapses. We have told the Registrar to do a few things like placing the lighting system and security system at the back side and some other repair works which have to be done," Priyadarshini said.

"Other than that, there are some administrative issues which have to be addressed at the VC and registrar level. We told them to give it in writing. I think the VC will address those issues. We have ensured that patrolling will be there outside the campus because there is a metro station in which there will be floating of people regularly," he added.

The DCP further added that they are yet to investigate the incident and the number of miscreants have not yet been determined.

"We have to register a case. But no one has come forward with a petition," she added.

Here's what happened

However, one of the student protesters said that they heard uncanny sounds since the time they came from their Sankranti Holidays.

"Since we came back from the Sankranti holidays, we are hearing different sounds in different rooms. But we thought it might be our mistake," she said speaking to ANI.

The student said that one of the hostelites saw hands coming out of the ventilator of their washroom on the first and the ground floor. She claimed that they had seen three people involved in the incident but only one of them has been nabbed.

"Yesterday, the incident happened on two of the floors, the ground floor as well as the first floor at the same time. We have ventilators in our washrooms. The washrooms have little space. She (one of the students) locked herself in the washroom. But she saw hands coming out of the ventilator. She panicked and ran. The same incident took place on the ground floor. We approached our seniors. We were searching for them. We saw three of them, only one was caught by us. We are demanding the rest who were there to be nabbed," the student said.