Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati student Satyam, PhD Scholar, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, has recently achieved a significant milestone by winning the Best Product Design award under the category of Water and Sanitation, at the prestigious Vishwakarma Awards 2023, organised by IIT Delhi in partnership with Maker Bhavan Foundation and the WIN Foundation.

This competition aimed to identify and support the brightest minds in technology innovation from Science and Engineering colleges across India. The theme for 2023 was Water & Sanitation, Clean Technology & Smart Mobility. Compared to existing water quality monitoring devices Satyam’s device R-SAM-PRO is highly cost-effective and integrated with IoT (Internet of things).

The R-SAM-PRO device stood out among numerous entries because it comprehensively addresses critical water and sanitation needs with technological innovation, integrating IoT, multiple sensors, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness for advanced water quality monitoring. The system's real-time data provision is crucial for environmental conservation and resource management. Its affordability and user-friendly design make it highly accessible, with potential for widespread adoption, especially in resource-limited settings, significantly enhancing water quality monitoring practices.

Speaking about his innovation Satyam, PhD scholar, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, said, “Our product's impact on social communities lies in its affordability, accessibility, and real-time data transmission capabilities. By providing a cost-effective, multi-parametric, IoT-enabled solution, we aim to empower communities and authorities with the tools needed for effective water resource management and remediation."