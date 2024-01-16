The 12th edition of Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet which will be held at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata from January 23 to 27 will have in attendance the Nobel Prize winner for Literature and the Tanzanian-born British author Abdulrazak Gurnah, with the Booker Prize-winning writer of the same year, South African Damon Galgut, reported PTI on Monday, January 15.



Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel for his work that discussed the uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents, will be present on the opening day of the fest with Sudha Murty also talking about multilingualism and literature on the same day.



The 2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut will be speaking about his celebrated novels. The event will also have Irish author John Boyne in attendance who will be talking about his book, The Boy in Striped Pyjamas.



Who are the other eminent guests?

The event will also be graced by former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and economist Rohit Lamba, who will be sharing the stage to talk about their new books.



The event is also set to be star-studded with critically acclaimed Indian actor Huma Qureshi who will be speaking about her debut novel, director Tigmanshu Dhulia, actor Tillotama Shome and writer and film critic Shubhra Gupta who will be remembering the legacy of the legendary actor Irrfan Khan.



The event would also honour and celebrate the centenary year of Sukumar Roy's Abol Tabol (a collection of nonsense verses) and the bicentenary year of author Michael Madhusudhan Dutta.