The exam city slips for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 for Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Bachelor of Planning (BPlan) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam this year can download the exam city slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth as login credentials to obtain the slip.

In its official notice, the NTA said that JEE Main Session 1 admit cards will be released “3 days before the actual date of the examination”. Admit cards will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

However, the NTA has released the JEE Main session 1 exam city slip only for the BArch/BPlanning paper. Exam city information for the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) paper is yet to be announced.

Here’s how you can access JEE Main city intimation slip:

1) First, go to NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in

2) Click on the link of session 1 city intimation slip link

3) Log in using your application number, date of birth

4) Download the city slip and keep a copy for future reference