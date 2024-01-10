Seven degree colleges for the undivided Koraput district in Odisha, that's how many degree colleges have been sanctioned by the state government and which will commence functioning from the 2024-25 academic year, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

During his visit to Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts, VK Pandian, Chairman, 5T and Nabin Odisha made this announcement. He was reviewing the progress of various developmental works on Tuesday, January 9.

VK Pandian shared that based on petitions and feedback received during his previous visits, the new government degree colleges have been sanctioned in Tentulikhunti, Kosagumuda, Jharigam and Raighar blocks of Nabarangpur district, Bandhugaon and Narayanpatna of Koraput and Chitrakonda of Malkangiri.

More reviews

Pandian reviewed the progress of Govindapalli integrated irrigation project on Saptadhara and Garia rivers which will provide irrigation facilities to 92,815 acre of land in Malkangiri, Mathili, Khairput and Korukonda blocks.

The 5T chairman also reviewed the progress of Parbati Giri mega lift irrigation project which will provide irrigation facilities to 48,500 acre in Nabarangpur.

In Koraput, Pandian reviewed the progress of development of Gupteswar temple and Jhanjabati river barrage project.

Based on the request of people during Pandian's last visit to Malkangiri on March 28, a detailed project report of Rs 4,000 crore has been prepared.