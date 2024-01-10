To mark 75 years of labour and industrial relations research and education, Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur (XLRI), India with Leeds University Business School, Leeds, the UK and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), New Delhi, India organised a two-day International Industrial Relations Conference at XLRI in Jamshedpur from January 8 to 9, 2024 (Monday and Tuesday).

The two-day conference on a contemporary theme – Changing world of labour and work in the Global South, saw the participation of 60 delegates from disciplines such as industrial relations, law, economics, sociology, psychology, political science, history, labour geography, and anthropology who produced a range of evidence-based empirical, conceptual and theoretical research to advance theory and contributed to policy-making.

These participants were drawn from 40 institutions from 10 different countries including the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, Switzerland, Argentina and so on, and presented 42 research papers in 12 parallel sessions spread across the two days.

These sessions were chaired by nine different session chairpersons drawn from different nations including the UK, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and so on.

The keynote speeches were delivered by Prof Mark Stuart of the Leeds University Business School and Amitav Mukherjee, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of ITC. The delegates at the conference also could take part in two workshops on academic writing where they met the editors of top-ranked journals in management.