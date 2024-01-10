Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) organised an Awareness Programme on MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme: Industry-Academia Interface in collaboration with Design Innovation Center, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Bhagwanpur Industries Association (BIA), Haridwar and Development and Facilitation Office - Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (DFO - MSME) Haldwani on January 9, Tuesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of MSME, Government of India and IIT Roorkee on June 7, 2022. As per the MoU, the ministry has nominated IIT Roorkee as the Implementing Agency for the promotion of the MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme.

The core objective of this scheme is to bring the Indian manufacturing sector and design expertise/design fraternity onto a common platform. It aims to provide expert advice and cost-effective solutions to real-time design problems, new product development, and continuous improvement and value addition in existing/new products. The expert advice will be provided by experienced designers for new product development as well as enhancing the existing product portfolio.

Jeetendra Kumar, SDM, Bhagwanpur, highlighted, "The design scheme will facilitate MSMEs to collaborate on all aspects of' design with IIT Roorkee, Department of Design and Design Innovation Centre. This will help MSMEs realise and achieve their design-related objectives."

Prof Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee, said, "We are thankful to the Ministry of MSME for empanelling IIT Roorkee for a long-term collaboration by providing an enabling platform, whereby MSMEs of the country can approach IIT Roorkee through a structured process for enhancing their product portfolio."