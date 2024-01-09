In a new initiative to reshape the landscape of creativity and cross-cultural development in higher education, Rishihood University, entered into a strategic partnership with Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Malaysia, helmed by Professor Manika Walia, Dean, School of Creativity, Rishihood University.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) spanning a duration of five years, highlights joint efforts in industry-led global immersion programmes for students, research projects, conferences, and cross-cultural development initiatives, aiming to leverage the strengths of each institution, thereby, providing students and faculty with unique opportunities for driving optimum growth and enhanced learning.

Expressing her elation at the signing of the MoU, Professor Manika Walia, Dean, School of Creativity, Rishihood University said, "We at Rishihood University believe in creating social impact through quality education and a blend of innovation and creativity. In order to do this, it is even more important to equip students with the necessary skills and tools to bolster their creative spark thereby encouraging them to think differently and in more unique ways."

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration not only between the two universities but also cross-cultural development serving to enrich the educational experience for students. Rooted in the belief that creativity transcends borders and that global collaboration is key to birthing the next generation of creative leaders, this collaboration reflects both universities’ shared commitments to fostering innovation and enabling creativity.