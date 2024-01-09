KIIT Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, achieved a cent per cent placement yet again with 6,200 job offers from 750 plus companies for about 5,000 eligible students from the School of Technology, School of Management (KSOM), School of Rural Management (KSRM), School of Biotechnology (KSBT), and School of Law (KLS). It also witnessed a significant jump in the average pay package in the campus placement drive for the 2023 graduating batch.

This year, the average Cost to Company (CTC) crossed Rs 8.2 lakh, while the highest touched Rs 63 lakh, placing KIIT in the league of top national institutes in terms of pay offered to the students in campus placement.

All about KIIT

KIIT, founded by eminent educationist and social activist Prof. Achyuta Samanta, took shape as an institution of higher learning in 1997. Since then, it has been recording near-total placement in all academic programmes, irrespective of macroeconomic and job market scenarios. After it was declared a Deemed-to-be University by the Government of India in 2004, KIIT redefined professional education in the country and set benchmarks in teaching pedagogies and research outputs.

The Education Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 placed it as the 16th best university in the country. It ranks in the cohort of 601-800 globally in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. The university is also accredited with the highest A++ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Job offers aplenty

In the KIIT School of Technology, over 5,200 job offers were made by 450 plus companies, with more than 1,800 students receiving multiple offers. About 2,000 were dream offers with an average CTC of Rs 8.20 lakh per annum (LPA). The maximum number of offers were made by Capgemini followed by Bosch Global Software Technologies with 302 and 242 offers, respectively.

There was a significant increase in the pay package offered to the students in the School of Technology this year. The highest CTC of Rs 63 LPA was offered by Yugabyte, whereas companies like Amazon, Atlassian, LightBeam, and so on, offered CTC of more than Rs 30 LPA.

More than 155 companies offered CTC of Rs 5 LPA plus, wherein 47 companies like Cisco, Philips, ION Group, Razorpay Software (P) Ltd, Kickdrum, Silicon Labs, Schlumberger, ZS Associates, Dell Technologies, BCN, ITRON, Commvault, VmWare, and so on, offered CTC ranging from Rs 15 LPA to Rs 25 LPA.

For core branches of the School of Technology, more than 50 companies like TVS Motors Company, JSW Energy, Volvo Group India, Samsung Heavy Industries India, Royal Enfield, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel India, Tata Chemicals, Dalmia Cement, Ashiana Housing, Afcons Infrastructure, Tata Power, Schneider Electric, Fiat India Automobiles, and so on, visited with CTC ranging from Rs 5 LPA to Rs 10 LPA. More than 1,500 paid internship offers were made by about 60 companies, with the highest 1,269 internship offers being made by Highradius.

In the School of Management, around 140 companies visited for placements of MBA and BBA students. The highest CTC of Rs 22.75 LPA was offered by Rehlat, whereas companies like Khimji Ramdas, Alien Group, Tata Communications, Hevo Data, and Trinamix offered more than Rs 15 LPA. The average CTC was Rs 9.50 LPA. In total, around 360 plus offers were generated, recording 98.05% placement for the School.

The KIIT School of Biotechnology (KSBT) recorded an 89% placement with 40-plus companies visiting the campus. The highest CTC of Rs 7 LPA was offered by Nestle, while the average was Rs 5 LPA. Companies like Elucidata, GSK Pharma, Enzene Biosciences, Intas Pharmaceuticals, and Himalaya Wellness Company offered a CTC of more than Rs 5 LPA.

In total, 65 law firms and companies visited KIIT Law School, which posted an 81% placement with an average pay package of Rs 5 LPA. The highest CTC of R. 21.00 LPA was offered by DFDL (international), while Rs 13 LPA was offered by Bharucha & Partners (Domestic). Companies like Wadia Ghandy & Co, Ernst & Young LLP, LORM Immigration Services LLP, HDFC Ergo GIC, Royal Sundaram General Insurance offered CTC ranging from Rs 6.00 LPA to Rs 10.00 LPA.

In the KIIT School of Management (KSRM), 60 companies have visited for a batch size of 133. The highest package offered was Rs 9.50 LPA by Avanti Finance, wherein companies like Nestle-India, Bigbasket, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL), BISK Farm, TechnoServe India, Mahindra Finance offered CTC ranging from Rs 6.00 LPA to Rs 10.00 LPA. The school recorded 96% placement and an average CTC of Rs 5.50 LPA.

The best-ever placement performance this year has added to the joy among parents and students of the institute. KIIT has academic tie-ups with 350+ international universities, providing an excellent opportunity for students to pursue higher education abroad. KIIT facilitates the academic placement of about 500 students every year in reputed national and international institutions for higher studies. Students have received confirmed offers from top European and American universities for higher education courses, including PhD.