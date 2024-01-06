K Madhumitha, a final year MBBS student at Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH), was felicitated in Chennai today, Saturday, January 6, for receiving the Guinness World Records certificate for her contribution to the world’s thickest unpublished book. The student penned a Tamil article on the issue of sexual harassment against women for this multilingual book, titled, World 2023: Outcomes on Research and Latest Developments, containing 1,00,100 pages and 7,642 chapters.

Er N Elamaran, Managing Director has presented a momento to Madhumitha for her contribution and participation in Guinness World Record for Thickest Book which measures 19 feet and 0.34 inches (5.80 metres), the book contains the writings of 7,332 authors and editorial contributions of 170 editors. It was brought out by ESN Publications, Tamil Nadu, and London Organisation of Skills Development Limited, United Kingdom.

In his comments, Dr. D.R. Gunasekaran, Medical Director, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital ,said, “We are happy to know about the creation of the world’s thickest book right from Chennai."

Dr Kavignar R Uma Bharathy, great granddaughter of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathy was the chief guest of the felicitation function, while Dr J Balachandar, Founder & Chairman of ESN Publications; Dr C Ramya, Assistant Professor of English Literature of EMG Yadava Women's College; and Dr Elizabeth Islas Leon, CEO of Nelkuali, Mexico educationalist were among the dignitaries. The event was held in the presence of Er N Elamaran, Managing Director of SBMCH; Dr S Bhuminathan, Registrar; Dr P Sasikumar, Dean; Dr DR Gunasekaran, Medical Director; Dr R Veerabahu, Advisor; and Dr MR Renuka Devi, Vice-Principal were also present.