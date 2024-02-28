The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the process of inviting online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 for admission into various undergraduate courses, starting Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The last date to submit the application form is March 26.

As per an official statement by NTA, exams will tentatively be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024. The admit cards are likely to be released by the second week of May 2024.

Moreover, to facilitate the foreign, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Non-Resident Indians (NRI) candidates, CUET (UG) 2024 will also be conducted in 24 cities outside India, as per the details given on the CUET website.

Earlier on Tuesday, February 27, Chairman of the University Grant Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to inform students that the CUET application form link will be activated by this evening.

"NTA is preparing to launch the CUET-UG online application portal by this evening today," he posted.

The CUET-UG 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, the public notice dated February 27 said.

Moreover, the NTA also released the schedule for CUET-PG 2024 which will be conducted between March 11 and March 28, 2024.