The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Conlis Global Inc for the licensing of an innovative new technology that promotes bone healing and regeneration. Conlis Global Inc is a biotechnology company based in Canada that helps to bring products from R&D to the market.

The MoU was signed by Prof Tarun Gupta, Dean of Resources and Development IIT Kanpur, and Dr Sumrita Bhat, CEO, Conlis Global Inc at IIT Kanpur in the presence of Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur; Prof Ankush Sharma, Professor In-charge, Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur; Prof Ashok Kumar, Department of Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur; and Dr Raman Koul, Chief Technology Officer, Conlis Global Inc.

Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur highlighted the importance of this MoU by commenting, “The licensing of this novel technology developed in-house that promotes bone healing and regeneration to Conlis Global is yet another significant milestone in the R&D endeavour of the institute."

Dr. Sumrita Bhat, CEO of Conlis Global Inc expressed enthusiasm about the potential impact of this technology, "We are thrilled to partner with IIT Kanpur to bring this innovative solution to the market. It represents a significant step forward in treating bone and joint disorders, and we look forward to taking this to market to benefit patients worldwide."