ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, February 20. This was done with a goal to skill over 10,000 students on the ServiceNow Platform in the first year.

This MoU is the first step in a strategic partnership with the potential to scale to 25,000 students within three years.

This collaboration provides students global and centralised learning, while building future-ready skills and capabilities. Importantly, students will be introduced to emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, providing valuable insights needed by all prospective employees. This is in line with AICTE’s vision of offering holistic student development through domain-specific skills that lead to accelerated digital career pathways.

According to the latest research by ServiceNow and Pearson, artificial intelligence and automation will require 16.2 million (approx 1.6 crore) workers in India to reskill and upskill while also creating 4.7 million new jobs in the technology sector. Hence, digital upskilling and reskilling is pivotal across industries for attaining professional growth and thriving in the digital age.

Nick Tzitzon Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer at ServiceNow, meeting AICTE leadership in New Delhi said, "ServiceNow is excited to partner with AICTE to equip engineering students with the skills needed to thrive in today's digital economy. At ServiceNow, we believe digital transformation requires talent transformation and the RiseUp with ServiceNow programme is designed to empower young engineers with job-ready capabilities. The MoU will enable AICTE affiliated institutes across India to build a pool of qualified talent that will drive the next wave of tech innovation in India.”

Prof. (Dr) T G Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said, "Ensuring our students are prepared for an evolving world is paramount, requiring us to offer them modern skills and greater access to professional growth opportunities. Our collaboration with ServiceNow is aimed at providing students with advanced training in innovative concepts and techniques, alongside motivation to explore cutting-edge technologies tailored to their needs. This partnership underscores our commitment to student upskilling and technological literacy, essential for their future success."