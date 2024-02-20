In tragic news, a Class VII student died by suicide due to alleged mental and physical abuse by teachers. The student was identified as Prajith, a 13-year-old studying at Holy Family Visitation Public School in Kattoor in Alappuzha, Kerala, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Following this unfortunate incident, the family members of the deceased and residents took out a protest march to the school carrying the boy's ashes and blocked the road. The student group Student's Federation of India (SFI) too took to the streets in protest against the death, following which, the police used force to disperse the protesters.



Disclosing more details, the family of Prajith alleged that the teen took the extreme step immediately after returning from school, as he was allegedly beaten up and mentally harassed by teachers. In a complaint he lodged before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, District Collector John V Samuel and the police, A P Manoj, the boy's father, said Prajith and his classmate, who was feeling unwell, had left the classroom in the last period on Thursday, February 15, to drink water.



“A teacher reached the classroom and found the students missing. The teacher, through the public address system, announced that the duo was missing. Though the students returned immediately, the teacher caned Prajith and insulted him. Later, another teacher scolded him,” Manoj said in the complaint. “Prajith had accompanied the student after the latter complained of unease. That was why he was not in the classroom,” said the complaint.

The Mannancherry police have registered a case of unnatural death in the incident and launched a probe. “The statements of teachers, students and others have been recorded. We will soon record the statements of the boy's parents,” said an officer. The school authorities refused to comment.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the Kerala Health Department's helpline DISHA 1056, the Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre helpline at +91 0495 2760000 or the Sanjeevani helpline at +91 0471 2533900.