The upcoming Khelo India University Games 2024, to be held across seven states from February 19-29 is a step towards spreading the sports culture in North East India and providing opportunities for future stars to showcase their skills, a report by ANI stated.



North East has been one of the powerhouses of sports in the country and Assam has been at the forefront of developing sports infrastructure that can cater to all the eight North Eastern states apart from various schemes to support elite athletes.



The Government of Assam is keen on making the state a preferred global destination for sports events as well as training and the plan to build three National Centres of Excellence and upgrade the stadiums is already put into motion.



The recent introduction of the High-Performance Sports Training and Rehabilitation Centre at the Sarusajai Sports Complex and a similar one in Jorhat is a testament to the state's focus on providing advanced sports training and rehabilitation services for athletes. Another high-performance centre has been proposed to be set up in Kokrajhar.



The High-Performance centres are primarily aimed at supporting athletes by offering scientific assessment, physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, added ANI.



The centres will also focus on conditioning and training athletes, ensuring their mental and physical well-being through the utilisation of advanced equipment for data-driven assessment and training.



The government also proposes to upgrade the Nehru Stadium, situated in the heart of Guwahati city, to an Olympics-level football stadium. The stadium, built in 1962, was the only multi-purpose stadium till 2007 when the Sarusajai Sports Complex was constructed.



Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has already announced that the government has come up with another multi-purpose stadium in Amingaon, and a similar one has been proposed at Chandrapur with adequate facilities for players' hostels, among others.