Bihar Education Department approved 86,476 teachers' posts in the third phase in Bihar today, Friday, February 16, an official said.



The official said that the Education Department has sent the details to the General Administration Department for approval, reported IANS.



“After the approval, it will be sent to Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for implementation,” the official said.



He said that at least 28,028 posts have been approved for Classes I to V while 19, 057 posts have been approved for Classes VI to VIII. Meanwhile, 17,018 posts have been approved by the department for IX and IX and 22,373 posts for Classes XI and XII.



No age relaxation

The BPSC has not given any age relaxation to candidates, who were waiting for this recruitment. In the first and second phases, BPSC had given ten-year-age relaxation for women.



Many students have said as the age relaxation was not given in the third phase, they have missed out on the opportunity, IANS added.



When the notification was issued, the maximum age in the unreserved category was 37 and the Other Backward Class - Economically Backward Class (OBC-EBC) was 40 years and for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) candidates was 42 years.



The same age criteria had also been applied during the first and second phases of the recruitment drive. Later, BPSC also gave age relaxation of 10 more years in the woman category, in which, a large number of candidates had applied.



“We appeal to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to intervene in the matter and give fair chances to all candidates. BPSC Chairman must be impartial too and he must take a lenient view as our recruitment is concerned,” said Rajeshwari Singh, a resident of Rajendra Nagar.



The BPSC had issued the notification on February 3. The last date for filling out the form is February 23. The examinations will be held from March 7 to 17 this year.