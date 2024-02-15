In a thoughtful move to ensure that every student gets a chance to appear for intermediate (Class XII) exams, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department has decided to grant another opportunity to intermediate students who missed out on appearing for their practical exams. Through this, the students who missed their practical examinations conducted by the Council of Secondary Education will get a chance to appear for the exams on February 16.

Notably, the Board examinations will be organised in the state from February 22 to March 9. Prior to the exams, the government wants to ensure that every student can participate in the main exams with peace of mind, having completed their practical exams, an official said, reported by IANS.

According to the Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education Divyakant Shukla, the intermediate practical exams of the year 2024, which were scheduled between January 25 and February 9, and missed by a few students, will be conducted again on February 16.



Similar to the main examination, this practical examination will be conducted by examiners appointed by the regional offices of the council under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, as stated in a report by ANI.