Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training (IFACET), established by the institute has joined hands with an HCL Group EdTech company GUVI to launch technology and business courses in regional languages. The course aims to provide opportunities through a series of transformative professional career courses across technology and business domains designed to cater to the diverse needs of today’s dynamic job market, a statement issued by the institute read.

The courses which are mentor-led blending with theoretical knowledge and practical application, catering to students, graduates and professionals are available in Hindi, English, and Tamil, prioritising accessibility, and breaking down linguistic barriers that may have hindered learning in traditional educational methodology.

The professional certificate courses offered include:

- Business Intelligence and Digital Marketing available in English, Hindi and Tamil,

- Full Stack Development — MERN Stack provided in English, Hindi, and Tamil,

- Data Scienceprovided in Hindi and Tamil, and

- Data Engineering provided in Hindi and Tamil.

Speaking about the collaboration, IIT Kanpur Director Prof S Ganesh said, "IIT Kanpur has been offering various certificate programmes to help students to be well-equipped for success in the ever-evolving professional landscape. GUVI has a unique positioning among EdTech players with their expertise in reaching out to students in vernacular medium. Through this partnership, we look forward to unlocking new possibilities by reaching out to student diaspora across India whose medium of instruction has been in their local language.”