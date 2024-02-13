The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session one today Tuesday, February 13, on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website.

This time, the January session of JEE Mains 2024 recorded one of the highest percentages of attendance. As per NTA, the attendance percentage for Paper 1 was 95.8 per cent. Whereas, in Paper 2 of JEE Mains Session 1, the attendance was 75 per cent.

The total number of registered candidates also increased to approximately 12,31,874 this time. Additionally, there was an expansion in the number of cities and examination centres for JEE Main this year.

This year, Telangana has the highest count of students with 100 percentile as seven students bagged the perfect score from the state, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Moreover, no female candidate has scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2024 Session 1.

Here's how the eligible candidates can check their scorecards :

1) Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2024 result link

3) Enter your JEE Main application number and date of birth (or password) to log in

4) Once you have successfully logged in, you will be able to view your scorecard

5) Download and save a copy of your scorecard for further use