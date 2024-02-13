The Department of Computer Science at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) hosted a two-day International Workshop focusing on the Advances in Web Technologies on February 12, 2024 at the conference hall of the education department.

Prof M Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, CUTN, delivered the Inaugural Address, during which, he was emphasising on the rapid progression of the world towards technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Prof Krishnan highlighted the crucial role of artificial intelligence in augmenting human capabilities, particularly in transforming each and every field known to human beings. Prof Krishnan also addressed the ethical considerations, emphasising that technological advancements should align with our ethics and morals and the overall growth of our nation.

Dr Dariusz Mikulowski, from the Institute of Computer Science, Laboratory for Blind and Visually Impaired Students at the University of Natural Sciences and Humanities, Poland, shared his expertise during the workshop. Dr Mikulowski's presentation shed light on the intersection of artificial intelligence and web technologies, with a focus on addressing the needs of blind and visually impaired individuals.

The two-day international workshop was expertly organised by Dr Chandra Mouli PVSSR, Dr Prema Mayudu B, Dr P Thiyagarajan, Dr K Nandhini, Dr R Saranya, and Dr A Martin