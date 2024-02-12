The Haryana Government and the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) at OP Jindal Global University inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in various healthcare initiatives, according to a report by PTI.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic research and practical healthcare solutions.

Under the MoU, both entities have outlined key areas of collaboration aimed at bolstering community health, mental well-being, and awareness campaigns aligned with government initiatives.

Dr Manish Bansal, Director Health Services, Health Department Haryana, and Professor Dr Pulkit Khanna, Dean, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) at OP Jindal Global University, signed the MoU.

The collaboration encompasses a range of activities, including student training programmes, joint outreach initiatives, joint projects, and capacity-building endeavours, PTI added.

Students from JIBS will have the opportunity to undergo short-term training and internships at healthcare facilities across 22 districts of Haryana, providing them with valuable hands-on experience.

Furthermore, JIBS faculty members will conduct training programmes for employees of the Health Department, enhancing the exchange of skills and knowledge between academia and the public health sector.

Dr Pulkit Khanna, Dean of JIBS, emphasised the significance of the partnership, stating, "This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in bridging the gap between academic research and practical healthcare solutions."

She underscored the collective efforts aimed at making a meaningful impact on community health and well-being.

In addition to student training and capacity building, the MoU outlines joint outreach and community initiatives aimed at addressing critical health issues and promoting community well-being.

Joint projects will focus on areas such as community health and mental health, with tailored awareness campaigns supporting government initiatives for improved public health outcomes.