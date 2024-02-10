The second edition of the ISB Healthcare 4.0 Summit organised by ISB’s Max Institute of Healthcare Management (ISB- MIHM) served as a platform for key stakeholders to discuss emerging trends and their early use cases to improve health outcomes.

Delivering the inaugural address, Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, underscored the importance of health research and education.

“ISB Max Institute of Healthcare Management is an interdisciplinary research centre. Healthcare has been a priority area for us because it is a critical component of social development for countries like India. We are actively applying management principles in healthcare settings that can generate novel care models, and can inform policy as well as practitioners to make better decisions,” Professor Pillutla said.

Speaking at the summit, BC Patnaik, Member (Life), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), said that more than 41,000 hospitals are ready for cash-free health insurance benefits across the country.

“The health insurance ecosystem, which includes providers and payers (insurance companies), has contributed very meaningfully over the last many years. In future, the contributions are expected to be much more significant, benefiting people from all sections and all geographies,” he said.

“India, with a significantly large younger population and growing affluence, will be contributing in a major way as health insurance customers, which will go a long way in fulfilling the dream of ‘insurance for all’,” he added.