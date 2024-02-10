In a significant step towards promoting education and empowering communities, JK Tyre has joined hands with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Protean Vidyadsaarthi to launch the JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship Scheme exclusively for the daughters of heavy motor vehicle drivers from the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

This initiative underscores JK Tyre's commitment to corporate social responsibility and aims to make quality education accessible to the driver's girl child.

The newly launched scholarship programme is tailored for various undergraduate courses, offering financial assistance ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per annum. This monetary support is aimed at easing the financial burden on families associated with the transportation sector, allowing deserving students to pursue their academic aspirations without hindrance.

The online application process is accessible at www.vidyasaarthi.co.in, streamlining the application for the JK Tyre Shiksha Sarthi Scholarship.

Commenting on the collaboration and the launch of the scholarship scheme, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited stated, "At JK Tyre we recognise the invaluable contribution of the commercial vehicle drivers to the transportation industry and our commitment to them and their families’ well-being extends beyond our business interests."