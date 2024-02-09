On Thursday, February 8, Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area turned violent, resulting in four fatalities and leaving over 100 police personnel injured during an anti-encroachment operation, a senior official said, as reported by ANI. According to the report, as tensions escalated, the Nainital District Administration swiftly responded by suspending internet services and mandating the closure of all schools and colleges.

"Internet services suspended after violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani in which so far four people have died and more than 100 policemen were injured. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges," Nainital District Administration said, states ANI.

The Uttarakhand government heightened its alert status across the state as a precautionary measure following the unrest in Banbhoolpura.

In a bid to restore order, additional paramilitary forces were deployed to the troubled area, with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) joining the efforts from Udham Singh Nagar.

District Magistrate's orders enforced a curfew in Banbhoolpura, accompanied by a stern shoot-at-sight directive against those instigating further violence.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne, the spokesperson for Police Headquarters, said, "Four companies of paramilitary personnel have been sent to the violence-hit area of Haldwani. Two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have already reached Haldwani."

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar informed that a request was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs to send additional central paramilitary personnel. He also assured that the authorities had the situation under control.

In response to the turmoil, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed for calm and urged citizens to uphold peace amidst the turbulent circumstances.