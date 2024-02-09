Four students, including an 18-year-old boy from Delhi, of Physics Wallah Institute of Innovation (IOI), a residential programme in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Bengaluru, secured the third position in the Rajasthan Police Cyber Security Hackathon 1.0 organised for the first time to enhance cybersecurity preparedness in the state and address challenges like cybercrime through innovative technological solutions.

The four-member PW IOI team, consisting of Yashash Sheshagiri (18) from Bengaluru, Daanish Shaikh (20) from Mumbai, Shoyeb Ansari (19) from Gujarat, and Nishchay Bhatia (18) from New Delhi, impressed the judges with their innovative solutions in drone technology.

During the two-day hackathon in Jaipur, common issues pertaining to police to improve the police feedback system, use of AI, AR, image processing, drones, darknet, cryptocurrency were selected as problem statements. The event witnessed the participation of 1665 individuals from various educational institutions, industries, research labs and startups across the country.

Physics Wallah Chief Information Officer (CIO) and President PW IOI Vishwa Mohan said, “This is indeed a proud moment for us that our students could showcase their talent on such a platform. We thank the Rajasthan Police for organising an event of such scale. This will motivate the students to work harder and open more avenues for them.”

PW IOI was established last year with the aim of addressing the critical challenges faced by the Indian software industry, it is designed to make students future-ready by equipping them with industry-relevant skills and bridging the demand and supply gap of professionals, along with the employability gap.