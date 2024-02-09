The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court issued a directive on Thursday, February 8, instructing the chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the executive engineer of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to conduct a collaborative assessment of a government school building in Thinaikulam village, Ramanathapuram, constructed in 2016, reports The New Indian Express. This decision came during a hearing of a suo motu petition initiated by the court in 2018, prompted by media reports highlighting the deteriorating condition of the school building.

According to the report, a bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar took a serious view in the previous session upon learning that the building is still being used as classrooms despite being deemed unsafe by experts. They had summoned the chief engineer of PWD and joint director of school education. When the case was heard on Thursday, the officers appeared before the court and said the building is used by students of Classes XI and XII.

Since the public exam practicals are nearing, the students would be shifted to the old building after the practical examinations are over, they told the court.

Acknowledging this information, the judges instructed the PWD chief engineer and TNHB executive engineer to collaboratively inspect the building, assess its stability, and propose ways to strengthen it. They mandated the submission of a comprehensive report to the court. The case has been adjourned until February 22.