A man has been handed a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence and fined Rs 1 lakh by a Special Court in Karnataka for attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl, states a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the TNIE report, the incident had taken place on May 9, 2022, when the convict tried to rape the minor girl. It occurred at a welding shop in Lakshmidevi Nagar in Bengaluru, where the convict was employed.

The then inspector of Nandini Layout police station, Venkategowda had submitted a chargesheet against the accused, invoking the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as stated in the TNIE report.

Following a trial at the First Fast Track Special Court, the accused was found guilty of the charges. On Tuesday, February 6, the court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. In addition to the lengthy prison term, a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the perpetrator. Public Prosecutor Krishnaveni presented the prosecution's case during the trial, states TNIE.

In a similar case, a father was recently taken into custody in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on suspicion of raping his young daughter. The eleven-year-old victim told her uncle about the occurrence, which led to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.