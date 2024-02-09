Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the state government will file police cases and take stringent action to address irregularities in supplying school uniforms and mid-day meals to students, reports ANI.

While addressing the Assam Assembly during the question hour on Thursday, February 8, the chief minister announced plans to initiate police cases and take strict measures against those found responsible for such discrepancies, stats the report.

"Every year we provide funds for uniforms. When I paid a visit to different districts earlier, I found that while some school uniforms were good, on the other hand, the standards of some school uniforms were very bad," he said.

"Hence, it is proven that a section has appropriately utilised the uniform fund, but some are not doing so. So I request all the MLAs to visit the schools in their respective areas and put a grade against the uniforms in the schools. If you find C-grade uniforms, then immediately inform us," CM Sarma said.

He continued by saying that we would need to rid the state's school system of the inconsistencies related to mid-day meals and school clothes.

"After the Lok Sabha election, it will be our special mission and we will form public committees and try to rectify the system and provide good quality uniforms along with hygienic mid-day meals to the students," the Assam Chief Minister said.

"This time, we will file FIRs against the irregularities and those involved in it. We will start taking action after Lok Sabha elections," he added.

The issue was raised following a query by All India United Democratic Fund (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam when BJP legislator Dharmeswar Konwar asked a question regarding mid-day meal scheme irregularities.